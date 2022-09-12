https://sputniknews.com/20220912/biden-complains-about-deteriorating-conditions-at-us-airports-what-the-hells-the-matter-with-us-1100693931.html
Biden Complains About Deteriorating Conditions at US Airports: 'What the Hell's the Matter With Us?'
Biden Complains About Deteriorating Conditions at US Airports: 'What the Hell's the Matter With Us?'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has fallen behind other countries with respect to aviation infrastructure maintenance and no US airport is among the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T17:38+0000
2022-09-12T17:38+0000
2022-09-12T17:38+0000
americas
us
airports
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096236279_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e043e6aebe164d172091a490d97d48e8.jpg
"America invented modern aviation, but we’ve allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors’. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world," Biden said during a speech in Boston. "What the hell's the matter with us?"Biden spoke at Boston’s Logan International Airport about federal investments in US infrastructure, including in airports.The president said a recent $62 million investment in the Logan International Airport by the Biden administration is one of the largest airport improvement investments in history.Congress passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last year to fund infrastructure projects, including building and upgrading bridges, roads, electric vehicles, airports and energy grids among other infrastructure items.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096236279_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8495015a0d15a25fa4ea8f65857e8356.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, airports, joe biden
Biden Complains About Deteriorating Conditions at US Airports: 'What the Hell's the Matter With Us?'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has fallen behind other countries with respect to aviation infrastructure maintenance and no US airport is among the world’s top 25 airports at present, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"America invented modern aviation, but we’ve allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors’. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world," Biden said during a speech in Boston. "What the hell's the matter with us?"
Biden spoke at Boston’s Logan International Airport about federal investments in US infrastructure, including in airports.
The president said a recent $62 million investment in the Logan International Airport by the Biden administration is one of the largest airport improvement investments in history.
Congress passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last year to fund infrastructure projects, including building and upgrading bridges, roads, electric vehicles, airports and energy grids among other infrastructure items.