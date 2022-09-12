Biden Complains About Deteriorating Conditions at US Airports: 'What the Hell's the Matter With Us?'

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/biden-complains-about-deteriorating-conditions-at-us-airports-what-the-hells-the-matter-with-us-1100693931.html

"America invented modern aviation, but we’ve allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors’. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world," Biden said during a speech in Boston. "What the hell's the matter with us?"Biden spoke at Boston’s Logan International Airport about federal investments in US infrastructure, including in airports.The president said a recent $62 million investment in the Logan International Airport by the Biden administration is one of the largest airport improvement investments in history.Congress passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last year to fund infrastructure projects, including building and upgrading bridges, roads, electric vehicles, airports and energy grids among other infrastructure items.

