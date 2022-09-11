https://sputniknews.com/20220911/zimbabwes-new-marriage-law-polarizes-experts-1100659592.html

Zimbabwe’s New Marriage Law Polarizes Experts

Zimbabwe’s New Marriage Law Polarizes Experts

The Marriage Act was signed by the president on May 27 and came into operation at the end of August. It gives equal rights to women in cases of marriage... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T18:58+0000

2022-09-11T18:58+0000

2022-09-11T18:59+0000

africa

zimbabwe

marriage

law

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100659446_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e69c33f2c9558a41c442c0cfa55109fe.jpg

The recently approved marriage law in Zimbabwe has divided opinions, with some claiming that it is highly progressive and others expressing concerns about the future of the institution of monogamous marriage.The law’s supporters have noted that it protects a huge number of Zimbabwean women who have not been able to register their marriage. This is most commonly the case when there is an absence of a traditional bride wealth “lobolo” which a prospective husband is supposed to give to the head of a prospective wife’s family, Anadolu Agency reports.“In terms of inheritance, it just means that those in a civil partnership are now on [an] equal footing with other marriage regimes upon the dissolution of their marriages. There is concern out there that the new law is now giving rights to ‘girlfriends’ but in Zimbabwe, 80% of unions are not registered and most women are in unions where they are having kids but still being regarded as girlfriends,” explained legal analyst Zoro Nkomo.On the other hand, the law received a harsh critique soon after it took effect in late August from one of the local "top lawyers", who spoke with the New Zimbabwe magazine on condition of anonymity.“The new Marriages Act has both medium-term and long-term effects on society and marriages in particular. Firstly, my observations are as follows: It sets aside or weakens the threat of the law of bigamy, which prohibits a man or a woman married under the civil law to marry another man or woman. It's not clear what this law means by creating space for men to have multiple relationships that are recognised even though the law prohibits them,” he explained.Finally, he said: “This law will promote and protect adultery and the so-called Small Houses [extramarrital affairs] will benefit more than the first wife who should be protected. Effectively, the civil law marriage is now polygamous. This exposes women more than it protects them and it is a breeding ground for fights in courts by women fighting over their husbands’ properties since both will be recognised. ”

zimbabwe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

zimbabwe, marriage, law