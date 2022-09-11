https://sputniknews.com/20220911/iraqs-ancient-hatra-ruins-reopen-for-first-tourists-since-daesh-rule-amid-instability--1100658546.html

Iraq’s Ancient Hatra Ruins Reopen for First Tourists Since Daesh Rule Amid Instability

Iraq’s Ancient Hatra Ruins Reopen for First Tourists Since Daesh Rule Amid Instability

While numerous countries still discourage their citizens from travelling to Iraq, citing risks of insurgency, riots, kidnapping and terrorism, tourists are... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

The first group of tourists has visited the ancient ruin of Hatra near Iraq's Mosul since the occupation by the Daesh* terrorist group. The excursion was organized by the private museum Mosul Heritage House, which seeks to "showcase the heritage and identity" of the area and boost tourism.The tour allowed 40 tourists from around the world to walk the ruins of the ancient Parthian city built around the 2nd and 3rd centuries BC and declared an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO. These tourists were the first to witness efforts to restore the site, which was damaged by Daesh* insurgents.The terrorist group, which seized swathes of Iraqi and Syrian lands between 2011 and 2015, actively destroyed numerous historic sites under the pretext of fighting idols incompatible with "true" Islamic beliefs. Hatra was no exception.However, efforts to restore some of the lost artefacts, architecture, oriental decorative elements and sculptures began soon after the terrorists were expelled following the retaking of Mosul by Iraqi forces and the international anti-Daesh coalition in 2017. Many more objects of cultural and historic value, however, are yet to be repaired.The first tour to Hatra marks locals’ attempts to revive the country's fame as a major tourist destination. Currently, many nations discourage their citizens from travelling to Iraq, which has been experiencing instabilities since the US-led invasion in 2003 under a made-up pre-text of destroying biological weapons allegedly stored in the country. The country is still ravaged by terrorist attacks, riots, and popular protests, as well as assaults by various insurgent groups and kidnappings of foreigners.*Daesh (also known as the Islamic State, IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

