'Cutest’ TSA Canine Retires After Ten-Year-Long Service - Photos

The "cutest canine" in the US' Transportation Security Administration (TSA) - an adorable doggo named Eebbers – has officially left his job at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Vizsla-Labrador mix worked as a sniffer for almost ten years, making him the oldest working dog at the TSA.Now, Eebbers and his handler Jean Carney celebrate their retirement.The hardworking dog will continue to live with his handler, so the retirement should not cause major stress for Eebbers, according to the agency."TSA canine handlers live with their dogs throughout their careers, and this close bond helps both team members work more successfully," said the agency.
15:59 GMT 11.09.2022 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 11.09.2022)
The guard dog protected people from security threats every day - not just at airports, but also at two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, an NCAA National Championship and other major events.
The "cutest canine" in the US’ Transportation Security Administration (TSA) - an adorable doggo named Eebbers – has officially left his job at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Vizsla-Labrador mix worked as a sniffer for almost ten years, making him the oldest working dog at the TSA.
Now, Eebbers and his handler Jean Carney celebrate their retirement.
"We could not be more proud of the years of service Eebbers and Jean have devoted to keeping passengers safe, both at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and around the country, at numerous events," said TSA Minnesota Federal Security Director Marty Robinson. "Our biggest threat is explosives coming through, and our canine teams are the best defense against that."
The hardworking dog will continue to live with his handler, so the retirement should not cause major stress for Eebbers, according to the agency.
"TSA canine handlers live with their dogs throughout their careers, and this close bond helps both team members work more successfully," said the agency.