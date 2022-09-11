https://sputniknews.com/20220911/cutest-tsa-canine-retires-after-ten-year-long-service---photos-1100657768.html

'Cutest’ TSA Canine Retires After Ten-Year-Long Service - Photos

'Cutest’ TSA Canine Retires After Ten-Year-Long Service - Photos

The guard dog protected people from security threats every day - not just at airports, but also at two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, an NCAA... 11.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-11T15:59+0000

2022-09-11T15:59+0000

2022-09-11T16:00+0000

dog

tsa

transportation security administration (tsa)

viral

good news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0b/1100657620_0:151:672:529_1920x0_80_0_0_3437b55955df8a2d9683437cd4f8e5c1.png

The "cutest canine" in the US’ Transportation Security Administration (TSA) - an adorable doggo named Eebbers – has officially left his job at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Vizsla-Labrador mix worked as a sniffer for almost ten years, making him the oldest working dog at the TSA.Now, Eebbers and his handler Jean Carney celebrate their retirement.The hardworking dog will continue to live with his handler, so the retirement should not cause major stress for Eebbers, according to the agency."TSA canine handlers live with their dogs throughout their careers, and this close bond helps both team members work more successfully," said the agency.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

dog, tsa, transportation security administration (tsa), good news