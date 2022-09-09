https://sputniknews.com/20220909/what-will-take-place-in-the-next-10-days-as-funeral-preparations-unfold-for-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100573192.html

What Will Take Place in the Next 10 Days as Funeral Preparations Unfold for Queen Elizabeth II?

What Will Take Place in the Next 10 Days as Funeral Preparations Unfold for Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died "peacefully" at Balmoral castle in Scotland on Thursday. On Friday, her oldest son will formally ascend to the throne. The... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T04:17+0000

2022-09-09T04:17+0000

2022-09-09T04:15+0000

world

uk

uk royal family

queen

queen elizabeth ii

death

funeral

london

london bridge

mourning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100573636_0:225:1946:1320_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4194c97a000753ebdea9b78a4e86a1.jpg

The UK government and those close to the royal court for many years have had a similar action plan from monarch to monarch, worked out to the smallest detail. As soon as the Queen drew her last breath, the plan known as "Operation London Bridge" came into action.Prior to the official announcement from Buckingham Palace, there has been a "call cascade," in which the Queen's private secretary personally informed the prime minister of the news. The announcement was then relayed to the cabinet secretary and privy council office, which coordinates governmental work on behalf of the monarch, according to the Guardian, which previously explained the action plan in great detail five years ago.The public will only have received the "official notification" after that. Half-mast was soon observed for all flags at royal palaces, Whitehall, and other government buildings. The royal family's website was turned to a black holding page with a brief statement announcing the Queen's passing. A black banner has also been added to government websites.The first official in the administration to hear the news was the prime minister, newly appointed by the late monarch, Liz Truss.The formal death announcement is fixed to the railings at Buckingham Palace per tradition. Following the monarch's passing, the bells of Westminster Abbey and St. Paul's Cathedral will ring at a predetermined time. Ceremonial gun salutes are anticipated at Hyde Park and Tower Hill on the first day of mourning, as well as a national minute of silence.The first meeting between the king, Charles III, and the prime minister is also scheduled to take place on Friday. The state burial of the late Queen is expected to be held in ten days, and the King will also meet with the Earl Marshal to formally approve the full funeral arrangements. Later this week, Charles will address the nation and the Commonwealth on television. The major proclamation of the new king is read out in public from a balcony of St. James's Palace, and the Accession Council, comprised of senior government officials and privy counsellors, is then anticipated to convene there on Saturday.In the City of London's Royal Exchange, another proclamation will be read. The opposition leader, the archbishop of Canterbury, the dean of Westminster, and the prime minister and cabinet are all scheduled to meet with the new monarch. The UK Parliament will then hold a memorial service. For the Accession Council, flags will fly at half-mast for 24 hours before returning to full mast on the day of the funeral. Following that, it is expected that the coffin will depart from Balmoral and travel by car to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Proclamations will be made in the devolved administrations of Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast. Parliamentary tributes will likely also continue.Members of the royal family will attend a ceremony at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, after a ceremonial parade from Holyrood down the Royal Mile. After that service, St. Giles’ Cathedral will open to the public for 24 hours for a period of lying at rest, not lying in state, as that will take place in London. The coffin will presumably then be flown to London or be transported to Edinburgh's Waverly train station before being loaded on the Royal Train to ultimately be met by the prime minister, the cabinet, and other dignitaries.King Charles will go to Northern Ireland, where he will attend a memorial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast and receive a condolence message at Hillsborough Castle.The procession of the late Queen's casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall will be rehearsed during that time. Before the ceremony scheduled in London, the coffin is anticipated to arrive at Buckingham Palace, where it will remain for a few hours. The Queen will lie in the throne room of Buckingham Palace in London before being transferred to a gun carriage and transported to Westminster Hall.Then, the Queen's casket will be carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to begin her five-day laying in state as part of the first major ceremony before the funeral. The coffin is anticipated to be transported on a gun carriage. There will also be a brief service when it arrives at the location.The general public will be invited to pay their respects during the lying in state at Westminster Hall. In the center of Westminster Hall, which will be accessible to the public twenty-three hours a day, the coffin will be placed atop a catafalque. Following a liturgy at Cardiff's Llandaff Cathedral, King Charles will visit the Welsh Senedd and accept a motion of condolence. He will meet with the first minister of Wales. Then, according to the plan, Commonwealth detachments will start arriving in London. Charles III will extend a warm invitation to visiting royal families from around the world on the eve of the burial.Westminster Abbey will host the state funeral on September 18. From Westminster Hall, the coffin will be carried in a procession to the abbey. There will then be two minutes of silence around the nation. A sizable ceremonial procession will follow the coffin to Hyde Park following the one-hour service, where it will change from a gun carriage to a state hearse and be driven to Windsor. The coffin will be lowered into the royal vault at a committal service performed at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, following a parade through Windsor.She will rest next to her late husband Prince Philip, whose body will be removed from the Royal Vault, where he was buried in April 2021. Both the Queen Mother and King George VI were interred in the same grave. The remains of her sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 are also at the site. The Queen's coffin will be transported in a hearse to her final resting place along a 37-kilometer road lined with spectators.

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/operation-unicorn-what-happens-if-the-queen-dies-at-balmoral-1100548809.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/a-look-back-at-the-life-of-longest-reigning-uk-monarch-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100542758.html

london

london bridge

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

uk, uk royal family, queen, queen elizabeth ii, death, funeral, london, london bridge, mourning