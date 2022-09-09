https://sputniknews.com/20220909/us-to-boost-production-of-155mm-munitions-to-36000-per-month-over-next-3-years--pentagon-1100616600.html

US to Boost Production of 155mm Munitions to 36,000 Per Month Over Next 3 Years – Pentagon

"Right now, the 155 [mm] munitions are [produced] at about 14,400 a month, and we have plans working with the contractor to get that in increments ultimately up to 36,000 a month by about three years. It's going to be in steps," LaPlante said during a press briefing.Besides, Washington plans to increase the production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in order to replenish domestic stocks and allow for further foreign military sales of the system, the Under Secretary of Defense added.At the same time, the United States is not the only country that manufactures this kind of munitions. Two weeks ago, the US army signed contracts with several companies around the world to purchase 250,000 rounds of 155mm munitions, LaPlante added.To date, the United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 800,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells used on 155-mm howitzers and over 100,000 rounds of 105mm munitions for 105-mm howitzers, among other equipment. Washington has also sent 16 HIMARS to Ukraine along with ammunition for them.On Thursday, the Pentagon announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine worth $675 million that includes HIMARS ammunition, four 105mm Howitzers, and high-speed anti-radiation missiles.The new package also includes 100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition, more than 5,000 anti-armor systems, 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems, additional grenade launchers and small arms, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, as well as night vision devices and other field equipment.

