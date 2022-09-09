https://sputniknews.com/20220909/us-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-czech-defense-minister-jana-cernochova-hold-press-conference-1100580445.html
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova will hold a briefing for the media after a meeting in Prague. Defense ministers are expected to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and related security issues as well as bilateral cooperation.In July, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to open talks with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova Hold Press Conference
09:31 GMT 09.09.2022 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 09.09.2022)
On 30 August, media reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit the Czech Republic to begin negotiations on the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to the country.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova will hold a briefing for the media after a meeting in Prague.
Defense ministers are expected to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and related security issues as well as bilateral cooperation.
In July, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to open talks with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!