Trump Calls for New Election; Biden Wants More Money for Ukraine; Erdogan Admonishes West

Former president Donald Trump has called for a 2020 election rerun to make up for the suppression of the Hunter Biden corruption scandal.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Some GOP members of Congress are questioning president Biden's latest aid package to Ukraine. Also, new evidence points to Western powers vetoing a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The IAEA has falsely implied that Iran is working to create a nuclear weapon despite an opposite assessment from the US CIA. Also, Ukrainian troops paint a dire picture of the failed Kherson offensive.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss propaganda. Western media outlets are acting in a manner that is eerily similar to the propaganda operation run by the Third Reich. We discuss Patrick Lawrence's latest consortiumnews.com article.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the FBI/Trump scandal. Former president Donald Trump has called for a 2020 election rerun to make up for the suppression of the Hunter Biden corruption scandal.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the Russia/China strategic alliance. North Korea is increasing its cooperation with Russia in hopes of returning to the world economic stage. Also, Russia and China have dramatically increased economic and military cooperation as Russia turns away from Western hegemony.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. We review the current position of Russia's stated goals for the special military operation. Also, Turkish president Erdogan argues that the West should end its provocative policy toward Russia.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. There is much concern that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro may use extra democratic means and help from the US empire to maintain Brazil's power. Also, The US may be behind the assassination attempt of the vice president of Argentina.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss the potential for peace negotiations regarding Ukraine. Nicolas Davies and Medea Benjamin have penned an article in which they articulate a path forward to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through a negotiated peace settlement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

