India Limits Rice Exports Over Production Concerns as Domestic Prices Soar
Previously, the Indian goverment already banned exports of wheat, wheat products, and sugar amid the growing food crisis in the international market. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global rice exports.
India's Commerce Ministry has amended the foreign export rules to bring the broken rice under the prohibited category, effective immediately.The move was triggered by surging domestic prices, which put food security under threat. Per industry estimate, paddy sowing during the ongoing season has been 6 percent lower than the last year due to deficient rains in eastern parts of the country, resulting in higher prices in the domestic market.Nomura, financial services group, said on 30 August that soaring maize prices in the global market "prompted a shift towards using broken rice as animal feed, with rising feed costs adding to higher meat prices".According to the Indian government, it has ample rice buffer stocks to meet the domestic demand, including for free food grain scheme. Delhi supplies subsidized food grains to around 800 million people under its public distribution system.The development comes amid higher demand for rice from Iran, Bangladesh, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, among others. Earlier this week, Bangladesh said the country had finalized imports of 530,000 tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam. The Sheikh Hasina government has planned to import 1.2 million tonnes of rice to replenish the food reserves and bring down prices of the staple food of 170 million people.
Previously, the Indian goverment already banned exports of wheat, wheat products, and sugar amid the growing food crisis in the international market. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global rice exports.
India's Commerce Ministry has amended the foreign export rules to bring the broken rice under the prohibited category, effective immediately.
The move was triggered by surging domestic prices, which put food security under threat. Per industry estimate, paddy sowing during the ongoing season has been 6 percent lower
than the last year due to deficient rains in eastern parts of the country, resulting in higher prices in the domestic market.
"The share of broken rice in overall rice exports jumped to 23 percent from one percent in the last four years; the growth is abnormal. Domestic availability of this grain is almost ended," Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food said.
Nomura, financial services group, said on 30 August that soaring maize prices in the global market "prompted a shift towards using broken rice as animal feed, with rising feed costs adding to higher meat prices".
In a similar move, the Department of Revenue has also issued a separate notification, imposing a 20 percent export duty on unmilled rice, brown rice, and milled rice — except parboiled and basmati rice.
According to the Indian government, it has ample rice buffer stocks to meet the domestic demand, including for free food grain scheme. Delhi supplies subsidized food grains to around 800 million people under its public distribution system.
The development comes amid higher demand for rice from Iran, Bangladesh, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, among others.
Earlier this week, Bangladesh said the country had finalized imports of 530,000 tonnes of rice from India and Vietnam. The Sheikh Hasina government has planned to import 1.2 million tonnes of rice to replenish the food reserves and bring down prices of the staple food of 170 million people.
China is the top buyer of broken rice, which uses it primarily for livestock feed. According to Indian officials, Beijing purchased 1.58-million-ton broken rice in 2021-22 compared to 273,000 tons in 2020-21.