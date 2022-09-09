https://sputniknews.com/20220909/hundreds-of-delegates-trillions-in-deals-eef-2022-by-the-numbers-1100617702.html

Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers

Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers

Vladivostok hosted the Eastern Economic Forum this week, with hundreds of politicians, public figures, businesspeople, bankers and policy experts from Russia... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T19:17+0000

2022-09-09T19:17+0000

2022-09-09T19:17+0000

eastern economic forum 2022

infographic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100616924_0:232:2815:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_f5b409c0574a03c4c2bc1b95ae8a7b8c.jpg

The theme of this year’s EEF was ‘On the Path to a Multipolar World’, with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighting the significance of the alternative centers of political and economic power which are taking shape in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge the unipolar world order led by the United States. Along with Putin, the forum was attended by senior officials from China, Mongolia, Armenia and Myanmar, as well as delegates from nearly 70 countries, including 15 nations which have slapped severe sanctions on Russia. More than three trillion rubles (equivalent to nearly $49.5 billion) in agreements were signed. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, инфографика