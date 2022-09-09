https://sputniknews.com/20220909/hundreds-of-delegates-trillions-in-deals-eef-2022-by-the-numbers-1100617702.html
Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers
Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers
Vladivostok hosted the Eastern Economic Forum this week, with hundreds of politicians, public figures, businesspeople, bankers and policy experts from Russia and around the world coming together to discuss commerce, technology, investment opportunities, the environment, and the dramatic tectonic shifts taking place in global politics and economics.
The theme of this year’s EEF was ‘On the Path to a Multipolar World’, with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighting the significance of the alternative centers of political and economic power which are taking shape in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge the unipolar world order led by the United States.
Along with Putin, the forum was attended by senior officials from China, Mongolia, Armenia and Myanmar, as well as delegates from nearly 70 countries, including 15 nations which have slapped severe sanctions on Russia.
More than three trillion rubles (equivalent to nearly $49.5 billion) in agreements were signed.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details.