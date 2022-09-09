Hundreds of Delegates, Trillions in Deals: EEF-2022 By the Numbers

International
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
The theme of this year’s EEF was ‘On the Path to a Multipolar World’, with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighting the significance of the alternative centers of political and economic power which are taking shape in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge the unipolar world order led by the United States. Along with Putin, the forum was attended by senior officials from China, Mongolia, Armenia and Myanmar, as well as delegates from nearly 70 countries, including 15 nations which have slapped severe sanctions on Russia. More than three trillion rubles (equivalent to nearly $49.5 billion) in agreements were signed. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details.
Vladivostok hosted the Eastern Economic Forum this week, with hundreds of politicians, public figures, businesspeople, bankers and policy experts from Russia and around the world coming together to discuss commerce, technology, investment opportunities, the environment, and the dramatic tectonic shifts taking place in global politics and economics.
The theme of this year’s EEF was ‘On the Path to a Multipolar World’, with Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighting the significance of the alternative centers of political and economic power which are taking shape in the Asia-Pacific region to challenge the unipolar world order led by the United States.
Along with Putin, the forum was attended by senior officials from China, Mongolia, Armenia and Myanmar, as well as delegates from nearly 70 countries, including 15 nations which have slapped severe sanctions on Russia.
More than three trillion rubles (equivalent to nearly $49.5 billion) in agreements were signed.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic for details.
