European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only for Several Groups of Russians

The European Union will impose strict restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, giving easy access to visas only to several groups of Russians.

Johansson is currently in Finland to discuss a new European policy on visas for Russian citizens.Johansson added that the proposal to freeze tourist visas for Russians belongs to her.On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The decision will complicate visa application process for Russian citizens and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.In late February, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.

