European Union to Make Easy Access to Visas Only for Several Groups of Russians

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Johansson is currently in Finland to discuss a new European policy on visas for Russian citizens.Johansson added that the proposal to freeze tourist visas for Russians belongs to her.On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The decision will complicate visa application process for Russian citizens and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.In late February, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.
16:11 GMT 09.09.2022
HELSINKI, (Sputnik) - The European Union will impose strict restrictions on issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, giving easy access to visas only to certain groups of Russians, including those who travel for family reasons, as well as for journalists or dissidents, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.
Johansson is currently in Finland to discuss a new European policy on visas for Russian citizens.
"The commission will publish guidelines how we will act in this situation and that we make sure that we make easy access for those that apply for visas that are dissidents, that are journalists, for humanitarian reasons, for family reunification, they should be privileged," Johansson told reporters.
Johansson added that the proposal to freeze tourist visas for Russians belongs to her.
On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. The decision will complicate visa application process for Russian citizens and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.
Travel between Russia and the EU became much easier in 2007 when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining a multientry visa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.
In late February, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.
