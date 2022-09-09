https://sputniknews.com/20220909/eu-council-adopts-full-suspension-of-visa-facilitation-with-russia-1100585205.html

EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia

EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia

On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, the Council of the EU adopted a decision to suspend issuing visas between the EU and Russia, the council said in a statement. The general rules of the visa code will therefore apply to Russian citizens.According to the council, this means visa application fees will rise from 35 euros to 80 euros, more supporting documents will be needed, visas will take longer to process than they do now, and there will be more restrictive rules for issuing multiple-entry visas.The decision will enter into force on the day of its adoption and will apply as of 12 September 2022.

