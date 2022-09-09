https://sputniknews.com/20220909/eu-council-adopts-full-suspension-of-visa-facilitation-with-russia-1100585205.html
EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia
EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia
On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow. 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-09T08:31+0000
2022-09-09T08:31+0000
2022-09-09T08:40+0000
world
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100585205.jpg?1662712827
On Friday, the Council of the EU adopted a decision to suspend issuing visas between the EU and Russia, the council said in a statement. The general rules of the visa code will therefore apply to Russian citizens.According to the council, this means visa application fees will rise from 35 euros to 80 euros, more supporting documents will be needed, visas will take longer to process than they do now, and there will be more restrictive rules for issuing multiple-entry visas.The decision will enter into force on the day of its adoption and will apply as of 12 September 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european union (eu)
EU Council Adopts Full Suspension of Visa Facilitation With Russia
08:31 GMT 09.09.2022 (Updated: 08:40 GMT 09.09.2022)
Being updated
On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Moscow.
On Friday, the Council of the EU adopted a decision to suspend issuing visas between the EU and Russia, the council said in a statement.
The general rules of the visa code will therefore apply to Russian citizens.
According to the council, this means visa application fees will rise from 35 euros to 80 euros, more supporting documents will be needed, visas will take longer to process than they do now, and there will be more restrictive rules for issuing multiple-entry visas.
The decision will enter into force on the day of its adoption and will apply as of 12 September 2022.