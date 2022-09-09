https://sputniknews.com/20220909/2-billion-more-in-military-aid-to-ukraine-plan-for-uks-energy-crisis-and-antiquities-in-museums-1100560984.html

$2 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine, Plan for UK’s Energy Crisis, and Antiquities in Museums

$2 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine, Plan for UK's Energy Crisis, and Antiquities in Museums

John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China joins the show to talk about The European Central Bank today said it would raise its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase since the early days of the monetary union, according to the WSJ, which was launched in 1999. Then Professor Ross and the Misfits talk about how the US Secretary of State just dropped another $2 billion into Ukraine and Eastern Europe for defense spending. If Europe is in a recession, it's hard to see the EU as a whole wanting to keep bankrolling the Ukrainian state - not the military effort, even, but the functioning of the state.Kim Keenan, adjunct Professor at George Washington University and Former General Counsel of the NAACP joins the show to talk about a federal judge in Texas ruled that requiring employers to provide the HIV prevention drug PrEP violates their religious freedom. Then the Misfits and Keenan talk about how the Patriot Act is being invoked in some of these January 6 investigations. Unsealed court documents show that in July 2021, federal investigators looked into the Oath Keepers group.Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience. He is a former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents joins the program to talk about the FBI seizure of personal medical records and tax documents from Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago residence.James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies joins the Misfits to talk about museums forced to return stolen art.In just the last four weeks, some of the most prominent museums in America have been forced to return ancient artifacts that were stolen, looted, or otherwise obtained illegally from their countries of origin. Investigators in New York seized 27 ancient artifacts valued at more than $13 million from the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art after investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office found that they had been taken illegally from Italy and Egypt.

