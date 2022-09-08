https://sputniknews.com/20220908/uk-faces-uncertain-future-with-new-king-untested-prime-minister---ex-ambassador-1100568332.html

UK Faces Uncertain Future With New King, Untested Prime Minister - Ex-Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The steadying presence of Queen Elizabeth II will be missed during uncertain times ahead as a crisis-tossed United Kingdom faces the... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 after a 70-year-reign, the longest in UK history, two days after she publicly appointed new Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as her 15th prime minister.The nation in its entirety will be united in mourning, Ford added, all differences put to one side.Independent Institute Center for Peace & Liberty Director Ivan Eland agreed that Queen Elizabeth had been an outstanding success in representing her country for more than two-thirds of a century."A magisterial head of state beyond compare," Eland told Sputnik.The death of the queen, who passed away at Balmoral castle in Scotland, makes her eldest son, Charles III, the new king of the United Kingdom.The Times reported that Charles III will hold a number of meetings with government and church officials on Friday before being officially named the king of the United Kingdom.

