Energy Inflation Crisis in Europe, China Reaches Deal with Russia for Oil, Fog Reveal and the Police

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel’s investment firm is backing a menstrual cycle focused ‘Famtech’ Company 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T10:34+0000

2022-09-08T10:34+0000

2022-09-08T10:34+0000

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano. Kuzmarov joins the show to talk about the latest developments in the energy crisis in Europe. Europe is planning for one of its most difficult winters in memory, as governments from the UK, to Germany to Greece and Cyprus warn their citizens that electric and gas bills will be as much as 1,800 percent higher than last year, thanks to the absence of cheap Russian gas. In England, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, said that Britons will have to tough it out. Then Kuzmarov and the Misfits talk about the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, calling yesterday for shelling around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to cease and Ukraine is seeking a safe route for residents of the area to evacuate.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about negotiations between China and Russia for oil. Then the Misfits and Noh discuss the response to Washington’s proposed new military package for Taiwan.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure joins the show to talk about the special master for the Mar-a-Lago raid. Constitutional scholars and prominent attorneys have begun commenting publicly that the federal judge who approved a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago made a serious legal error. Even Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr, said yesterday that the Justice Department should appeal the decision, because the judge made a mistake. But can the FBI be trusted to review the documents and to tell the truth about them?Chris Garaffa, technologist and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast joins the show. First, they begin the conversation with Fog Reveal, the tracking tool you’ve probably never heard of but your local police definitely have. Then the Misfits and Garaffa talk about internet villain and billionaire Peter Thiel’s company is the biggest funder in a new effort by conservative women’s magazine Evie to purportedly help women optimize their physical and mental health, their fitness, their lifestyles … by putting a lot of detailed information about their periods into a new “Femtech” company called 28.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

