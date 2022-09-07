https://sputniknews.com/20220907/the-media-avoids-the-violence-in-democrat-run-cities-1100465446.html
The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities
The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including energy protests in Prague, and Liz Truss becoming Britain's Prime... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T09:00+0000
2022-09-07T09:00+0000
2022-09-07T09:00+0000
monero
england
eu
the backstory
radio
radio sputnik
liz truss
prague
czech republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100465300_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_af21b4579c2aa53f1baa04655c3c029d.png
The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including energy protests in Prague, and Liz Truss becoming Britain's Prime Minister.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Becomes Prime Minister, Cost of Living for the British, and Elections in EnglandMichelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | Crime in New York City, Bail Reform Discussions, and Congressman Lee Zeldin's Attacker Released on BailIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his trip to England, the British pound, and protests in Prague. Jamarl detailed his visit to England and how citizens in Great Britain reacted to Liz Truss's Prime Minister appointment. Jamarl explained the food price increase in England and how British citizens are angered by the food price increases.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about Ben Crump's attendance at a bail reform conference, Kathy Hochul, and the difficulty in defining bail. Michelle discussed her attendance at a bail reform conference and the difficulty in defining bail to average citizens. Michelle talked about her years of experience in bail bonds and how George Soros has successfully transformed parts of the American justice system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
england
eu
prague
czech republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100465300_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1e5ebb1a8df09161843b1027017e57.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
monero, england, eu, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, liz truss, prague, czech republic, uk, george soros
monero, england, eu, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, liz truss, prague, czech republic, uk, george soros
The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including energy protests in Prague, and Liz Truss becoming Britain's Prime Minister.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Becomes Prime Minister, Cost of Living for the British, and Elections in England
Michelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | Crime in New York City, Bail Reform Discussions, and Congressman Lee Zeldin's Attacker Released on Bail
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his trip to England, the British pound, and protests in Prague. Jamarl detailed his visit to England and how citizens in Great Britain reacted to Liz Truss's Prime Minister appointment. Jamarl explained the food price increase in England and how British citizens are angered by the food price increases.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about Ben Crump's attendance at a bail reform conference, Kathy Hochul, and the difficulty in defining bail. Michelle discussed her attendance at a bail reform conference and the difficulty in defining bail to average citizens. Michelle talked about her years of experience in bail bonds and how George Soros has successfully transformed parts of the American justice system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik