The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities

The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including energy protests in Prague, and Liz Truss becoming Britain's Prime Minister.

The Media Avoids the Violence in Democrat Run Cities On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including energy protests in Prague, and Liz Truss becoming Britain's Prime Minister.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Becomes Prime Minister, Cost of Living for the British, and Elections in EnglandMichelle Esquenazi – Bail Bondswoman and Senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association | Crime in New York City, Bail Reform Discussions, and Congressman Lee Zeldin's Attacker Released on BailIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jamarl Thomas about his trip to England, the British pound, and protests in Prague. Jamarl detailed his visit to England and how citizens in Great Britain reacted to Liz Truss's Prime Minister appointment. Jamarl explained the food price increase in England and how British citizens are angered by the food price increases.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Michelle Esquenazi about Ben Crump's attendance at a bail reform conference, Kathy Hochul, and the difficulty in defining bail. Michelle discussed her attendance at a bail reform conference and the difficulty in defining bail to average citizens. Michelle talked about her years of experience in bail bonds and how George Soros has successfully transformed parts of the American justice system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

