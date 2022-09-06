International
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
Russia to Protect Interests in Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry
Russia to Protect Interests in Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Amid NATO's growing presence, Russia will take all necessary measures to strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department Sergey Belyaev said in an interview with Sputnik.
Belyaev said NATO, through the efforts of the United States and its allies, is increasing its presence in high latitudes, including near Russia's borders."Russia is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure national interests and strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, a strategic region for our country. Political, economic and military-technical measures. With time, their specific content will become known," Belyaev said.NATO, formed in 1949, was in large part established to counteract the perceived threat the Soviet Union posed to the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. Originally, NATO consisted of 12 members but has grown to include 30 nations. Finland and Sweden are expected to become the 31st and 32nd members of the alliance. With the admittance of Finland, outside of Russia every nation that borders the Arctic will be a NATO member. Russia's Arctic coastline is 24,140 kilometers.
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Amid NATO's growing presence, Russia will take all necessary measures to strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department Sergey Belyaev said in an interview with Sputnik.
Belyaev said NATO, through the efforts of the United States and its allies, is increasing its presence in high latitudes, including near Russia's borders.
"In the Extreme North, the number of large-scale exercises and maneuvers conducted by the alliance is steadily growing; in recent years Finland and Sweden have been increasingly involved in them, despite the policy of military non-alignment pursued by these states until recently," he said.
"Russia is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure national interests and strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, a strategic region for our country. Political, economic and military-technical measures. With time, their specific content will become known," Belyaev said.
NATO, formed in 1949, was in large part established to counteract the perceived threat the Soviet Union posed to the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. Originally, NATO consisted of 12 members but has grown to include 30 nations. Finland and Sweden are expected to become the 31st and 32nd members of the alliance.
With the admittance of Finland, outside of Russia every nation that borders the Arctic will be a NATO member. Russia's Arctic coastline is 24,140 kilometers.
