Russia to Protect Interests in Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry

Russia to Protect Interests in Arctic Amid NATO Presence Growth - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Amid NATO's growing presence, Russia will take all necessary measures to strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, Director of the... 06.09.2022

Belyaev said NATO, through the efforts of the United States and its allies, is increasing its presence in high latitudes, including near Russia's borders."Russia is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure national interests and strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, a strategic region for our country. Political, economic and military-technical measures. With time, their specific content will become known," Belyaev said.NATO, formed in 1949, was in large part established to counteract the perceived threat the Soviet Union posed to the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. Originally, NATO consisted of 12 members but has grown to include 30 nations. Finland and Sweden are expected to become the 31st and 32nd members of the alliance. With the admittance of Finland, outside of Russia every nation that borders the Arctic will be a NATO member. Russia's Arctic coastline is 24,140 kilometers.

