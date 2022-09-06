International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/creation-of-russian-military-bases-in-myanmar-impossible---min-aung-hlaing-1100413572.html
Creation of Russian Military Bases in Myanmar Impossible - Min Aung Hlaing
Creation of Russian Military Bases in Myanmar Impossible - Min Aung Hlaing
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The creation of Russian military bases in Myanmar is impossible, because it is prohibited by the country's constitution, Myanmar leader... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T01:49+0000
2022-09-06T01:49+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
myanmar
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099607089_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e01a15a09b5ff878aaa3ba46022d1bca.jpg
"As for the creation of a military base of the Russian Defense Ministry on our territory, this is prohibited by the constitution. And it concerns not only Russia, but in general any country - foreign armed forces must not be based on our territory," he said.Chapter I, clause 42b of the Myanmar constitution states that “No foreign troops shall be permitted to be deployed in the territory of the union.”From 1885 to 1948, Myanmar, then called Burma, was under the rule of the British Empire. It gained independence after WWII but decades of instability followed. The constitution adopted in 2008 ushered in a period of relative stability, and its foreign troops clause may be a result of its previous occupations.Myanmar has been facing civil unrest since Min Aung Hlaing came to power in February 2021. In March of that year, martial law was put into place in several townships in the country in response to protests.Russia was one of the first countries to express support for the Min Aung Hlaing administration and has been supplying the country with arms and COVID-19 vaccines. Myanmar, which like Russia has faced economic sanctions from the West, has indicated that it plans to import oil from Russia, a partnership that is scheduled to begin this month.The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the EEF.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/russias-sberbank-plans-to-open-office-in-indias-mumbai-in-2023---deputy-head-1100413126.html
myanmar
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099607089_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95aa531a927fed37b2647e2e10e1d827.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, russia
myanmar, russia

Creation of Russian Military Bases in Myanmar Impossible - Min Aung Hlaing

01:49 GMT 06.09.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov  / Go to the mediabankRepresentatives of Myanmar at the plenary session of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.
Representatives of Myanmar at the plenary session of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The creation of Russian military bases in Myanmar is impossible, because it is prohibited by the country's constitution, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"As for the creation of a military base of the Russian Defense Ministry on our territory, this is prohibited by the constitution. And it concerns not only Russia, but in general any country - foreign armed forces must not be based on our territory," he said.
"But Russia is our friend, and we can find other opportunities for cooperation, including in defense. It is not necessary to create some kind of base, there may be other forms of cooperation to stabilize the situation in the region," the Myanmar leader said.
Chapter I, clause 42b of the Myanmar constitution states that “No foreign troops shall be permitted to be deployed in the territory of the union.”
Sberbank logo is pictured during the Artificial Intelligence Journey (AIJ) forum, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
Russia's Sberbank Plans to Open Office in India's Mumbai in 2023 - Deputy Head
Yesterday, 23:47 GMT
From 1885 to 1948, Myanmar, then called Burma, was under the rule of the British Empire. It gained independence after WWII but decades of instability followed. The constitution adopted in 2008 ushered in a period of relative stability, and its foreign troops clause may be a result of its previous occupations.
Myanmar has been facing civil unrest since Min Aung Hlaing came to power in February 2021. In March of that year, martial law was put into place in several townships in the country in response to protests.
Russia was one of the first countries to express support for the Min Aung Hlaing administration and has been supplying the country with arms and COVID-19 vaccines. Myanmar, which like Russia has faced economic sanctions from the West, has indicated that it plans to import oil from Russia, a partnership that is scheduled to begin this month.
The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the EEF.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала