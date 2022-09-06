https://sputniknews.com/20220906/over-70-foreign-military-attaches-attend-vostok-2022-drills-in-russian-east-1100442750.html

Over 70 Foreign Military Attaches Attend Vostok-2022 Drills in Russian East

SERGEEVSKY TRAINING GROUND, Russia (Sputnik) - More than 70 foreign military attaches from 35 countries were on hand to observe the main stage of the... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

"Over 70 representatives of the military and diplomatic corps accredited in Russia from 35 countries of the world, as well as representatives from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," observed the implementation of joint practical actions, the ministry said.The military of Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Russia are involved in the exercises. As part of the troops' coalition group, more than 2,000 military personnel of foreign countries are involved in the Vostok-2022 drills.The strategic Vostok-2022 military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District from September 1-7, with practice of defensive and offensive actions being held at nine training grounds of the eastern military district, as well as in the waters and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan. Over 50,000 people, more than 5,000 military vehicles, including 140 aircraft, 60 vessels are involved in the maneuvers.

