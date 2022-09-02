https://sputniknews.com/20220902/vostok-2022-pacific-fleet-takes-part-in-military-drills-1100303894.html

Vostok 2022: Pacific Fleet Takes Part in Military Drills

Vostok 2022: Pacific Fleet Takes Part in Military Drills

The Vostok-2022 military exercises are held at seven regions in the Eastern Military District of Russia and involve 50,000 military personnel from 14... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Vostok 2022 exercises that kicked off on September 1st gathered over 50 warships of Russia's Pacific Fleet in tactical groups, which are already at sea training ranges in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. The warships, boats, submarines and auxiliary vessels of the Pacific Fleet, in cooperation with long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force and PLA naval forces, will conduct not only anti-ship, anti-air and anti-submarine defense tasks but also missile and artillery firing against surface and air targets, practice air defense, and search for and destroy enemy submarines in the Sea of Japan and east of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Today a meeting was held in the northern part of the Sea of Japan between warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy, which are taking part in the exercises. Take a look at the first two days from the maneuvers in photos.

