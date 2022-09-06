International
Breaking News: Kremlin Expects No Improvement in Ties WIth Britain Under Prime Minister Truss
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/live-updates-2022-eastern-economic-forum-in-vladivostok-day-2-1100415077.html
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Day 2
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Day 2
The main theme to this year's forum that will include more than 70 business events, is 'The Path to a Multipolar World'. It is expected to be attended by... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T05:40+0000
2022-09-06T05:40+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
russia
forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100354597_0:270:3007:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_05357f7070b887f0c372d48f32e7ca92.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100354597_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_731f2ed57d8b04475790e5eea4fbdde3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, forum, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, forum, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Символика Восточного экономического форума в главном корпусе кампуса Дальневосточного федерального университета на острове Русский в преддверии Восточного экономического форума во Владивостоке - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Day 2

05:40 GMT 06.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The main theme to this year's forum that will include more than 70 business events, is 'The Path to a Multipolar World'. It is expected to be attended by representatives from over 60 countries.
The second day of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) dawns on Vladivostok on 6 September.
During the second day of the forum there will be events dedicated to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arctic and Russian Far Eastern Federal District.
The forum has attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 67 countries to meet the roughly 700 bosses of Russian businesses and 27 chiefs of foreign companies who have confirmed that they will be taking part in the event. The largest delegation is from China with 114 people. Myanmar's delegation has 85 people, Mongolia's has 32, India's has 27, and South Korea's has 18.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:42 GMT 06.09.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
© RIA Novosti
05:40 GMT 06.09.2022
Austria's Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl Publishes A Post On RIA Novosti's Channel On Telegram
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала