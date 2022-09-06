LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Day 2

During the second day of the forum there will be events dedicated to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arctic and Russian Far Eastern Federal District.

The forum has attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 67 countries to meet the roughly 700 bosses of Russian businesses and 27 chiefs of foreign companies who have confirmed that they will be taking part in the event. The largest delegation is from China with 114 people. Myanmar's delegation has 85 people, Mongolia's has 32, India's has 27, and South Korea's has 18.