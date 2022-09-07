Myanmar Leader Says Russian President Putin Ensures Stability in the World
04:47 GMT 07.09.2022 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 07.09.2022)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMyanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
© POOL/
VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader ensures stability around the world.
"I am very proud of you: when you began to rule the country, Russia took... the first place in the world," Myanmar's leader told Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"You control and organize stability around the world," he said.
The United States, condemning cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, wants to disrupt stability in the world and the region, the country's leader, Min Aung Hlaing said.
"The reason for the condemnation [by the United States] of cooperation between our countries lies in the desire to unbalance global stability. In a multipolar world, we - both Russia and Myanmar - want to maintain peace and stability. ASEAN also plays a big role in this. And the United States is dissatisfied because it wants to create a unipolar world. Such interference by the US is always carried out under the pretext of democracy, human rights and creating dependence on the dollar," he said.
Myanmar has begun buying Russian oil products, in a few days it will receive the first supply of diesel fuel and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles, the country's leader, Min Aung Hlaing added.
"Supplies of oil products from Russia to Myanmar are already being successfully carried out. In a few days we will receive the first supply of diesel fuel from Russia," he said.
“As for the payment system, in which currency the Russian side accepts, we will pay in that. This greatly simplifies our task, because in other currencies there are many restrictions in terms of receiving and transferring. Therefore, if this issue is resolved and we could pay in rubles, this is good," Hlaing said when asked if Russia and Myanmar can switch to paying for the supply of oil products in rubles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that relations between Russia and Myanmar are developing positively, the volume of trade in absolute terms is modest, but the trends are good: it increased 140 percent in the first half of 2022.
"Our relations are developing positively. The volume of trade and economic ties is still modest in absolute terms, but the trend is very good: a 140 percent increase in the first half of this year," Putin said.
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, lasting until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.