Myanmar Leader Says Russian President Putin Ensures Stability in the World

"I am very proud of you: when you began to rule the country, Russia took... the first place in the world," Myanmar's leader told Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The United States, condemning cooperation between Russia and Myanmar, wants to disrupt stability in the world and the region, the country's leader, Min Aung Hlaing said.Myanmar has begun buying Russian oil products, in a few days it will receive the first supply of diesel fuel and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles, the country's leader, Min Aung Hlaing added.“As for the payment system, in which currency the Russian side accepts, we will pay in that. This greatly simplifies our task, because in other currencies there are many restrictions in terms of receiving and transferring. Therefore, if this issue is resolved and we could pay in rubles, this is good," Hlaing said when asked if Russia and Myanmar can switch to paying for the supply of oil products in rubles.Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum that relations between Russia and Myanmar are developing positively, the volume of trade in absolute terms is modest, but the trends are good: it increased 140 percent in the first half of 2022.The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, lasting until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

