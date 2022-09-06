International
Breaking News: Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
India, Japan Set to Discuss Cooperation in High-Tech Military Items During Ministerial Meet
India and Japan will explore new ways to strengthen the "special strategic and global partnership" during high-level ministerial meetings in Tokyo, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh and foreign affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are to pay Tokyo a three-day visit from Wednesday.As well as the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries will hold a Defense Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue."The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom, and respect for the rule of law," the statement issued by New Delhi on Tuesday said.Before the high-level meetings, the Indian defense ministry said that a lot of potential exists for co-production and co-development in areas such as manufacturing small arms, rockets, mortars, military and specialist vehicles.The two countries could sign joint production agreements for UAVs, anti-drone systems, and underwater communication.Satoshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, said last week that Japan is ready to help India to develop a domestic fifth-generation stealth fighter and future-generation naval vessels and submarines.India and its Quad partner Japan have furthered their defense ties as China's maritime activities in and around the Indian Ocean grow. The Indian navy has still dominates the Indian Ocean region.
11:42 GMT 06.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGHIndian commuters drive past a display of the Japanese and Indian national flags (File)
Indian commuters drive past a display of the Japanese and Indian national flags (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGH
