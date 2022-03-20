https://sputniknews.com/20220320/japan-wants-india-to-cooperate-further-on-ukraine-crisis-announces-42-billion-in-investments-1094023043.html

Japan Wants India to 'Cooperate Further' on Ukraine Crisis, Announces $42 Billion in Investments

Japan has imposed economic sanctions against more than 70 Russian individuals, banks, and other entities over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to "cooperate further" on the security crisis in Ukraine, as the two leaders met for an annual summit in New Delhi on Saturday.Hikarika Ono, the press secretary at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters after the Modi-Kishida meeting that they both had "agreed on four important points" as far as the situation in Ukraine is concerned."Any attempt to change the status quo by force cannot be accepted anywhere in the world", the Japanese official listed out what she claimed was the first point of agreement."We should seek a peaceful resolution of the conflict", she added. Ono also said that both leaders agreed to "jointly tackle the situation", backed the immediate "cessation of violence", and wanted to break the "deadlock" in the ongoing peace talks.Ono further said that both nations would "jointly support" Ukraine and its neighbouring nations in tackling the "humanitarian crisis" caused by the fighting in Ukraine."They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states", the joint statement added.The joint announcement comes against the backdrop of firing incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility in Ukraine, with the Russian Defence Ministry this month accusing Ukrainian fighters of creating a provocation at the installation.The Russian Defence Ministry has also accused Ukrainian "neo-Nazi battalions" of planning to blow up a nuclear reactor near Kharkov and blame Moscow for it."The fact that humanitarian assistance is an element that both our countries believe in, and we are all also engaged in that", Shringla told reporters.During their joint appearance at Delhi's Hyderabad House after the meeting, Modi didn't make any direct reference to Ukraine in his press statement. Kishida, on the other hand, mentioned the security crisis there.A significant outcome of the meeting was Japan's pledge to enhance its investments in India over the next five years.During his press briefing, Shringla said that the investment was a "sign of the level of cooperation in the economic domain that the two countries enjoy".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

