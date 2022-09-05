https://sputniknews.com/20220905/rescue-helicopter-lands-on-klyuchevskoy-volcano-ascent-to-tourists-underway-1100372116.html

Rescue Helicopter Lands on Klyuchevskoy Volcano, Ascent to Tourists Underway

Rescue Helicopter Lands on Klyuchevskoy Volcano, Ascent to Tourists Underway

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - A helicopter carrying rescuers has finally landed on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, where at least eight... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T02:31+0000

2022-09-05T02:31+0000

2022-09-05T02:31+0000

russia

russia

search and rescue

volcano

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082451894_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cec8682a513a32b0efae180c4ecd5cf3.jpg

"A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered the personnel of the search and rescue squad to the Klyuchevskoy volcano at the height of 1,663 meters [1 mile]. Landing at a greater height was not possible due to strong winds and ash," the Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said in a statement on Monday.A group of 10 tourists with two guides (12 people in total) sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg.Deputy Chairman of the regional government Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik late on Sunday night that a total of eight people had died.According to the Kamchatka regional emergency authorities, a group of rescuers with climbing equipment started to ascend the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Monday morning.The Kamchatka Territory regional emergency service said on Sunday that a helicopter with rescuers could not land on the Klyuchevskoy volcano because of gale force winds. Two attempts were made on Sunday, several hours apart, but they both failed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/eight-tourists-dead-at-klyuchevskaya-sopka-volcano-in-kamchatka---local-authorities-1100370245.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, search and rescue, volcano