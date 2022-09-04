International
Eight Tourists Dead at Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano in Kamchatka - Local Authorities
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - The number of tourists who have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in... 04.09.2022
A group of 10 tourists with two guides sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg. On Sunday morning, Vasilevsky told Sputnik that another person had died, bringing the death toll to six.
Eight Tourists Dead at Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano in Kamchatka - Local Authorities

22:35 GMT 04.09.2022
© Sputnik / M. Pevzner
© Sputnik / M. Pevzner
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - The number of tourists who have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East amid bad weather has gone up to eight, Deputy Chairman of the regional government Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik.
A group of 10 tourists with two guides sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg. On Sunday morning, Vasilevsky told Sputnik that another person had died, bringing the death toll to six.
"There is information that we got from the volcano, that two [more] people have died," Vasilevsky told Sputnik late on Sunday night.
