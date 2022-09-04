https://sputniknews.com/20220904/eight-tourists-dead-at-klyuchevskaya-sopka-volcano-in-kamchatka---local-authorities-1100370245.html

Eight Tourists Dead at Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano in Kamchatka - Local Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Sputnik) - The number of tourists who have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in... 04.09.2022

A group of 10 tourists with two guides sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg. On Sunday morning, Vasilevsky told Sputnik that another person had died, bringing the death toll to six.

