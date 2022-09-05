International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220905/pussy-riot-members-fined-in-switzerland-for-graffiti-1100406047.html
Pussy Riot Members Fined in Switzerland for Graffiti
Pussy Riot Members Fined in Switzerland for Graffiti
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Swiss court ordered three members of Pussy Riot to pay fines of up to 300 Swiss francs ($305) as reimbursement for court costs after they... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T16:45+0000
2022-09-05T16:45+0000
world
europe
switzerland
pussy riot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100405901_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_126b45db1b21dd0c2fed18459e85e3e0.jpg
"We can confirm that three women, who were arrested by the police of Bern on the night of Tuesday, 30 August for drawing graffiti, were sentenced by the court's decision to pay a fine of 100 Swiss francs and 300 Swiss francs for procedural costs," Montavon said.Last week, media reported that a complaint was filed against three members of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, Lusya Stein and Taso Pletner, for trying to paint an "anti-war" graffiti on a road curb.Pussy Riot gained notoriety in 2012 when members of the group were arrested in Moscow after performing a provocative punk rock song in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Three members of the group - Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" and each sentenced to two years in prison.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100405901_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10003e2463d72f81bd03a66593e5cdaf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, switzerland, pussy riot
europe, switzerland, pussy riot

Pussy Riot Members Fined in Switzerland for Graffiti

16:45 GMT 05.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / EVERT ELZINGAMaria Alyokhina of Russian band and activist art collective Pussy Riot performs at the Q Factory in Amsterdam on May 21, 2022.
Maria Alyokhina of Russian band and activist art collective Pussy Riot performs at the Q Factory in Amsterdam on May 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / EVERT ELZINGA
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Swiss court ordered three members of Pussy Riot to pay fines of up to 300 Swiss francs ($305) as reimbursement for court costs after they drew graffiti on a public building in the Canton of Bern, Yannik Montavon, the canton's prosecutor, told Sputnik on Monday.
"We can confirm that three women, who were arrested by the police of Bern on the night of Tuesday, 30 August for drawing graffiti, were sentenced by the court's decision to pay a fine of 100 Swiss francs and 300 Swiss francs for procedural costs," Montavon said.
Last week, media reported that a complaint was filed against three members of Russian protest punk and performance art group Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, Lusya Stein and Taso Pletner, for trying to paint an "anti-war" graffiti on a road curb.
Pussy Riot gained notoriety in 2012 when members of the group were arrested in Moscow after performing a provocative punk rock song in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Three members of the group - Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" and each sentenced to two years in prison.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала