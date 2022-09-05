International
Video: Live Outside No 10 as UK Tories Set to Announce New Prime Minister
Police Arrest Girlfriend of Man Who Tried to Kill Argentina's Vice President, Reports Say
07:46 GMT 05.09.2022
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The girlfriend of the attacker who attempted to assassinate Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been arrested, Argentine media report.
Brenda Uliarte, 23, was arrested at the Palermo train station of the San Martin line by federal police agents of the anti-terrorism department on Sunday night, the TN TV channel said.
An inspection of Uliarte’s phone conversations reportedly indicated that she was present at the crime scene together with her partner.
On September 1, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media reports, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.
The assailant, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, who is a Brazilian citizen, refused to testify on Friday. He reportedly had a bruise under his eye when he appeared in front of the judge. Asked about what happened, Montiel said he was beaten by Kirchner supporters during his arrest.
The assailant could face between 15 and 30 years in prison, a lawyer told Sputnik, specifying that Montiel can ask for deportation to his homeland after serving half the term. If he goes back to Brazil, the Argentine authorities are likely to ban him from returning to Argentina for the rest of his life.
Thousands of people gathered for a demonstration in Buenos Aires on Friday to express support for Kirchner. September 2 was declared a national day off by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.
On August 22, a federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, a former president, should be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations.
Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority during her presidency in 2007-2015, to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, a businessman and an alleged close friend, who owns a construction company.
