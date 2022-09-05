https://sputniknews.com/20220905/australian-painter-forced-to-remove-his-mural-showing-russian-ukrainian-soldiers-hugging---photos-1100392764.html

Australian Painter Forced to Remove His Mural Showing Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Hugging - Photos

Australian Painter Forced to Remove His Mural Showing Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Hugging - Photos

The two sides of the conflict have not been conducting negotiations since April. Moscow says it is ready to resume them, but Kiev has yet to respond to the... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-05T11:33+0000

2022-09-05T11:33+0000

2022-09-05T11:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

australia & oceania

freedom of expression

russia

ukraine

peace

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100392410_0:96:676:476_1920x0_80_0_0_48e02b361d27d230dcb6ec2d32ffa30c.jpg

Australian artist Peter Seaton was forced to paint over his latest work, dubbed "Peace Before Pieces" showing a Russian and a Ukrainian solder hugging each other, after pressure from the local Ukrainian community and Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who branded the work "offensive". The mural, was painted on a building in Melbourne, just a couple days ago, but the artist has been forced to remove his creation.Seaton apologized for painting the mural and explained that his intention has always been to emphasize the importance of reaching peace. He noted that he has dedicated a lot of thought to the issue before coming up with the painting and said he discussed it a lot with other people.His efforts, however, did not impress Ambassador Myroshnychenko, who claimed the peace-promoting work of the artist was "utterly offensive to all Ukrainians" and he said that Seaton should have "consulted the Ukrainian community in Melbourne" before painting the mural. Myroshnychenko demanded that the work be promptly removed.The Russian embassy in Australia reacted to the news of mural's removal sarcastically:Russia proposed a diplomatic resolution to the conflict to Ukraine soon after the start of the special military operation on February 24th, but after a month of talks, Kiev halted the process for good. Instead, the Ukrainian leadership has since been claiming it would fight Russia until it seizes the territories it sees as theirs and will hold talks only after that. Moscow maintains that it is always ready to return to the negotiations table but sees no initiative on the Ukrainian side.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/putin-kievs-neo-nazi-regime-responsible-for-donbass-tragedy-1100387293.html

australia & oceania

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia & oceania, freedom of expression, russia, ukraine, peace