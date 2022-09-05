https://sputniknews.com/20220905/putin-kievs-neo-nazi-regime-responsible-for-donbass-tragedy-1100387293.html
Putin: Kiev's Neo-Nazi Regime Responsible for Donbass Tragedy
Putin: Kiev's Neo-Nazi Regime Responsible for Donbass Tragedy
Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 following a request from the two Donbass republics to protect them against the attacks... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T09:53+0000
2022-09-05T09:53+0000
2022-09-05T10:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100387293.jpg?1662372450
Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid responsibility for the tragedy in Donbass on the Ukrainian "neo-Nazi regime", as well as stressing that all of Moscow's attempts to resolve the issue peacefully have failed.
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donbass
Putin: Kiev's Neo-Nazi Regime Responsible for Donbass Tragedy
09:53 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 05.09.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 following a request from the two Donbass republics to protect them against the attacks of Ukrainian forces. The operation came after Kiev failed to implement the Minsk agreements on Donbass reintegration over the course of eight years.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid responsibility for the tragedy in Donbass on the Ukrainian "neo-Nazi regime", as well as stressing that all of Moscow's attempts to resolve the issue peacefully have failed.
"This [tragedy] is the result of the actions of the nationalist, neo-Nazi regime, which seized power [in Ukraine] by force in 2014 and then launched hostilities in Donbass. It conducted two major military operations [in Donbass] using artillery, aviation, heavy equipment, and so on. And this is what is still happening there," Putin said.