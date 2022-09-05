https://sputniknews.com/20220905/35-civilians-killed-in-ied-blast-in-burkina-faso-1100412679.html
35 Civilians Killed in IED Blast in Burkina Faso
35 Civilians Killed in IED Blast in Burkina Faso
At least 35 people are dead and another 37 are injured after a supply convoy that was reportedly carrying civilians was attacked by terrorists in the Sahel... 05.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-05T22:26+0000
2022-09-05T22:26+0000
2022-09-05T22:59+0000
africa
africa
burkina faso
improvised explosive devices (ieds)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092479626_0:14:3000:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_08a15fc54d7a93fb805e7076dfd573cb.jpg
The convoy was headed for Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso in western Africa. The convoy was attacked by a homemade explosive device (IED) somewhere between Djibo and Bourzanga in the province of Soum, Sagel region, Sahel's governor told the press. The attack took place at around 5 p.m. and left 35 civilians dead and another 37 civilians injured. Those who survived the IED attack were taken to a nearby hospital. There have been no reports on which terrorist organization was responsible for attack, but just last month on August 3, Burkina Faso's army reported that 30 civilians had been killed during an airstrike on a jihadist hideout on the Kompienga-Pognoa highway.“During these operations, which enabled several dozen terrorists to be neutralized, the strikes unfortunately caused collateral victims among the civilian population,” Burkina Faso's army said at the time.
africa
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092479626_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_4f99120cbafd4da2c1b20a2ac8b865a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
africa, burkina faso, improvised explosive devices (ieds)
africa, burkina faso, improvised explosive devices (ieds)
35 Civilians Killed in IED Blast in Burkina Faso
22:26 GMT 05.09.2022 (Updated: 22:59 GMT 05.09.2022)
Being updated
At least 35 people are dead and another 37 are injured after a supply convoy that was reportedly carrying civilians was attacked by terrorists in the Sahel region of Africa.
The convoy was headed for Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso in western Africa. The convoy was attacked by a homemade explosive device (IED) somewhere between Djibo and Bourzanga in the province of Soum, Sagel region, Sahel's governor told the press
.
The attack took place at around 5 p.m. and left 35 civilians dead and another 37 civilians injured. Those who survived the IED attack were taken to a nearby hospital.
There have been no reports on which terrorist organization was responsible for attack, but just last month on August 3, Burkina Faso's army reported that 30 civilians had been killed during an airstrike on a jihadist hideout on the Kompienga-Pognoa highway.
“During these operations, which enabled several dozen terrorists to be neutralized, the strikes unfortunately caused collateral victims among the civilian population,” Burkina Faso's
army said at the time.