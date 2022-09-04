https://sputniknews.com/20220904/watch-as-tens-of-thousands-protest-in-prague-against-government-over-energy-crisis-1100359126.html

Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis

Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis

Earlier this month, the government of Petr Fiala survived a confidence vote by a slim margin, as the opposition accused the cabinet of holding back support for... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T13:50+0000

2022-09-04T13:50+0000

2022-09-04T13:50+0000

energy crisis in europe

europe

czech republic

prague

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100361973_26:0:1407:777_1920x0_80_0_0_95b05cd8a01eeb8448e3e2656d128230.png

The mass demonstration ended in the Czech capital of Prague this weekend, after thousands took it to the streets to protest against the government policies. According to police, the meeting featured around 70,000 attendees, while the organizers say there have been more than 100,000 people at the event.The protesters noted that high inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices were the result of the cabinet mindlessly following Brussels, and noted that Prague should engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries. The demonstrators adopted a resolution, giving the government one month to resolve the issues and saying that the cabinet should resign if it fails to meet the demands.The authorities were quick to react - Prime Minister Petr Fiala claimed that the protest was organized by "pro-Russian forces" and went against the interests of the nation.The Eastern European country has been suffering from the skyrocketing fuel costs, like many other nation throughout the EU, since Brussels joined Washington and London in imposing anti-Russian sanctions. The move resulted in spiking energy prices and inflation. Recently, Russian gas giant Gazprom halted deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline due to Europe's violation of the maintenance agreements regarding the pipeline equipment.

czech republic

prague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

europe, czech republic, prague, protests