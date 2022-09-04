Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis
© Photo : Paweł WarganA screenshot of a video depicting mass protests in Prague, the Czech Republic. September 3, 2022.
Earlier this month, the government of Petr Fiala survived a confidence vote by a slim margin, as the opposition accused the cabinet of holding back support for struggling households and industries hit by rising energy costs.
The mass demonstration ended in the Czech capital of Prague this weekend, after thousands took it to the streets to protest against the government policies. According to police, the meeting featured around 70,000 attendees, while the organizers say there have been more than 100,000 people at the event.
The protesters noted that high inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices were the result of the cabinet mindlessly following Brussels, and noted that Prague should engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries. The demonstrators adopted a resolution, giving the government one month to resolve the issues and saying that the cabinet should resign if it fails to meet the demands.
The authorities were quick to react - Prime Minister Petr Fiala claimed that the protest was organized by "pro-Russian forces" and went against the interests of the nation.
Massive protest against NATO, the EU and soaring energy prices in Prague, Czech Republic today. pic.twitter.com/X0m336c2td— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) September 3, 2022
70,000 people took to the streets of Prague in a mass protest against the EU and NATO. They demanded neutrality in the war and action on energy prices. This is the future for all governments that act against the interests of their people. pic.twitter.com/HbsRTIjL3t— Paweł Wargan (@pawelwargan) September 3, 2022
Europe has fallen. In Prague 100,000 people for freedom. Massive protest in Prague, Czech Republic against the Government, NATO and EU policy. pic.twitter.com/SLlCHGqUnP— MI NEWS (@SNMilitary) September 4, 2022
The Eastern European country has been suffering from the skyrocketing fuel costs, like many other nation throughout the EU, since Brussels joined Washington and London in imposing anti-Russian sanctions. The move resulted in spiking energy prices and inflation. Recently, Russian gas giant Gazprom halted deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline due to Europe's violation of the maintenance agreements regarding the pipeline equipment.