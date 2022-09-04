International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis
Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis
Earlier this month, the government of Petr Fiala survived a confidence vote by a slim margin, as the opposition accused the cabinet of holding back support for...
Watch as Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Government Over Energy Crisis

13:50 GMT 04.09.2022
Earlier this month, the government of Petr Fiala survived a confidence vote by a slim margin, as the opposition accused the cabinet of holding back support for struggling households and industries hit by rising energy costs.
The mass demonstration ended in the Czech capital of Prague this weekend, after thousands took it to the streets to protest against the government policies. According to police, the meeting featured around 70,000 attendees, while the organizers say there have been more than 100,000 people at the event.
The protesters noted that high inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices were the result of the cabinet mindlessly following Brussels, and noted that Prague should engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries. The demonstrators adopted a resolution, giving the government one month to resolve the issues and saying that the cabinet should resign if it fails to meet the demands.
The authorities were quick to react - Prime Minister Petr Fiala claimed that the protest was organized by "pro-Russian forces" and went against the interests of the nation.
The Eastern European country has been suffering from the skyrocketing fuel costs, like many other nation throughout the EU, since Brussels joined Washington and London in imposing anti-Russian sanctions. The move resulted in spiking energy prices and inflation. Recently, Russian gas giant Gazprom halted deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline due to Europe's violation of the maintenance agreements regarding the pipeline equipment.
