Ethiopia May Ask Moscow for Nile Satellite Images to Rectify Dam Claims, Ambassador Says
Ethiopia May Ask Moscow for Nile Satellite Images to Rectify Dam Claims, Ambassador Says
04.09.2022
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099527116_73:0:1851:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_5f9e54912de7e7510e8c473f32c56264.png
14:21 GMT 04.09.2022
Water pours over the top of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as it finishes its third filling on August 12, 2022.
Water pours over the top of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as it finishes its third filling on August 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Addis Ababa may ask Moscow for technical support in providing satellite images to track the water level in the river Nile in response to Sudan's and Egypt's claims regarding Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopian ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The Russian side always proposes the technical assistance. Ethiopia welcomes [it]. The technical assistance is very important, if the need arises, we can approach [Moscow with such request]. I know about this proposal, I think this is well-acceptable," the diplomat said.
The diplomat also said that that the third stage of filling the dam was recently completed and the second turbine began generating electricity without affecting the water levels in Sudan and Egypt.
"What is very interesting here is that we completed the filling [of the dam] and it didn't impact on the downstream countries. Rather, there was a very big flooding in Sudan," the ambassador added.
Ethiopia has been implementing a large-scale dam project on the Blue Nile since 2012. Sudan and Egypt, located downstream, have made multiple complaints, claiming that the dam launch would inevitably lead to water shortages. Since the start of the construction, the three countries have held more than a dozen meetings to resolve issues of water distribution, but disagreements remain.
