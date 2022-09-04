https://sputniknews.com/20220904/ethiopia-may-ask-moscow-for-nile-satellite-images-to-rectify-dam-claims-ambassador-says-1100363942.html

Ethiopia May Ask Moscow for Nile Satellite Images to Rectify Dam Claims, Ambassador Says

"The Russian side always proposes the technical assistance. Ethiopia welcomes [it]. The technical assistance is very important, if the need arises, we can approach [Moscow with such request]. I know about this proposal, I think this is well-acceptable," the diplomat said.The diplomat also said that that the third stage of filling the dam was recently completed and the second turbine began generating electricity without affecting the water levels in Sudan and Egypt."What is very interesting here is that we completed the filling [of the dam] and it didn't impact on the downstream countries. Rather, there was a very big flooding in Sudan," the ambassador added.Ethiopia has been implementing a large-scale dam project on the Blue Nile since 2012. Sudan and Egypt, located downstream, have made multiple complaints, claiming that the dam launch would inevitably lead to water shortages. Since the start of the construction, the three countries have held more than a dozen meetings to resolve issues of water distribution, but disagreements remain.

