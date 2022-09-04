https://sputniknews.com/20220904/british-millionaire-reportedly-dumps-wife-for-ukrainian-refugee-they-took-in-1100366817.html

British Millionaire Reportedly Dumps Wife... for Ukrainian Refugee They Took In

A few months ago, a British man ended a 10-year relationship with his partner for a Ukrainian refugee after knowing her for just 10 days. 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

British millionaire Haakon Overli has ditched his spouse for a Ukrainian refugee they took in, The Sun reported.Accordin to the British tabloid, the ex-boss of former payday loan firm Wonga lobbied the Boris Johnson government to help bring refugees to the UK from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special operation. Back in March, Overli, who is estimated to be worth £5 million by website Companycheck, allegedly began lobbying Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to ramp up the process of bringing his mistress to Britain. Shortly after the Ukrainian woman was granted a visa, Norwegian-born Overli reportedly dumped his wife and moved out of the family estate in Surrey along with his now-girlfriend.In May, The Sun reported the story of a British man who abandoned his partner and two daughters to start a new relationship with a younger Ukrainian woman they had welcomed into their home less than two weeks earlier. Months later, he invited a second female refugee and her boyfriend into his new house.

