Beach Bugs Attack! Tiny Flesh-Eating Insects Swarm California, Biting People's Feet
Beach Bugs Attack! Tiny Flesh-Eating Insects Swarm California, Biting People's Feet
There are many reasons to leave California, including high taxes, heat, and the insane cost of living. Now there is one more - abominable insects hungry for...
People in South California have major concerns about their feet, and the reason is miniscule, but unsettling. Swarms of tiny sea bugs identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni) have flooded the beaches, biting people on their feet and ankles, reports suggest.These "mini-sharks" can form major groups of up to 1,000, according to Walla Walla University in Washington. According to Fox News, beachgoers claimed that the bite of the disgusting bugs felt "painful" and "surprising," and the lingering pain was felt for 15 to 20 minutes after the attack.Well, sounds like one more reason to move away from the coast!
Beach Bugs Attack! Tiny Flesh-Eating Insects Swarm California, Biting People's Feet

14:54 GMT 04.09.2022
© Photo : Hakai InstituteA close-up of a water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni)
There are many reasons to leave California, including high taxes, heat, and the insane cost of living. Now there is one more - abominable insects hungry for your flesh! Sounds like a nightmare!
People in South California have major concerns about their feet, and the reason is miniscule, but unsettling. Swarms of tiny sea bugs identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni) have flooded the beaches, biting people on their feet and ankles, reports suggest.
These "mini-sharks" can form major groups of up to 1,000, according to Walla Walla University in Washington. According to Fox News, beachgoers claimed that the bite of the disgusting bugs felt "painful" and "surprising," and the lingering pain was felt for 15 to 20 minutes after the attack.
Well, sounds like one more reason to move away from the coast!
