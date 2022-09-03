https://sputniknews.com/20220903/saxony-governor-insists-germany-needs-russian-gas-1100340997.html

Saxony Governor Insists Germany Needs Russian Gas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Michael Kretschmer, minister-president of the eastern German state of Saxony, has conceded in an interview with the Welt daily that the... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

The German economy will not last long if it continues to be saddled by soaring energy prices, Kretschmer warned. He said the EU’s powerhouse was heading for a worse crisis than the economic and financial meltdown of 2008.Kretschmer criticized the federal government for its inaction. He argued that the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict would be decided at the negotiating table, and not on the battlefield.Fuel prices skyrocketed earlier this year after the US and European countries slapped sanctions against Moscow, citing the Russian special operation in Ukraine. The estimated price of gas futures for delivery in September (TTF hub) reached a historic record, surpassing $3,500.

