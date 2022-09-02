https://sputniknews.com/20220902/un-nuclear-inspectors-arrive-in-kiev-us-sends-arms-to-taiwan-biden-impeachment-pending-1100288604.html

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has vowed to support Ukraine even if starving and frozen voters erupt in protest. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian forces staged an attempt to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Also, our guest discussed the Ukrainian kill list website and fact-challenged reporting on the Ukrainian conflict in the West.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the latest controversial police shooting of an unarmed Black man. Columbus, Ohio, police shot a man in his bed within a second of opening the door to his room and then yelled "stop resisting" as he lay dying.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the EU. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has vowed to support Ukraine even if starving and frozen voters erupt in protest. Also, US-inspired sanctions against Russia ensure that Europe will face a "winter from hell."Marcy Winograd, Congressional Coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russia tentatively agreed to a peace deal in April, but it was stopped by US and UK powers. Also, Marcy Winograd argues that we can't say for peace in Ukraine while sending large stocks of arms to fuel the conflict.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. US occupiers are looting large amounts of oil from Syria. Also, we discuss how Arab states view US aggression toward China.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The new "Global Fragility Act" legislation appears to be a tool for the imperial designs of the US empire. Haiti has been chosen as the first victim of this predatory statute.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Right-wing and imperial forces appear to be working to disrupt the Chilean vote for constitutional change. Also, Colombia has named their ambassador to Venezuela as the two nations work to repair relations.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss President Biden's student loan legislation. Margaret Kimberly argues that the administration's neoliberal tendencies ensure that the student loan relief could not truly address the problem.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

