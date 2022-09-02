https://sputniknews.com/20220902/seven-die-in-indias-gujarat-after-car-mows-down-pilgrims-in-road-crash-1100298086.html
Seven Die in India’s Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims in Road Crash
Seven Die in India's Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims in Road Crash
According to media reports, the group of devotees was heading from the city of Dahod to visit the Ambaji temple for the 'Bhadarvi Poonam Mela', an annual...
A speeding car mowed down a group of pilgrims heading towards Ambaji Temple in the Banaskantha district of the Indian state of Gujarat, leaving seven of them dead and six critically injured.According to the state police, the pilgrims were hit on the highway adjacent to Krishnapur Village in the state's Aravalli District.State Chief Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured persons.An official statement from his office said that he has also directed the District Collector to ensure all necessary medical treatment to the injured pilgrims.
Seven Die in India’s Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims in Road Crash
12:26 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 02.09.2022)
According to media reports, the group of devotees was heading from the city of Dahod to visit the Ambaji temple for the 'Bhadarvi Poonam Mela', an annual religious fair. The week-long fair is held during the monsoon season at the Ambaji Temple, drawing millions of devotees from across Gujarat and neighboring states.
A speeding car mowed down a group of pilgrims heading towards Ambaji Temple in the Banaskantha district of the Indian state of Gujarat, leaving seven of them dead and six critically injured.
According to the state police, the pilgrims were hit
on the highway adjacent to Krishnapur Village in the state's Aravalli District.
State Chief Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured persons.
In a tweet in Gujarati language, he said: “... I express my condolences to the families of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the accident. The state government will provide compensation of INR 400,000 ($5,015) for each of the deceased and INR 50,000 ($626) to the injured.”
An official statement from his office said that he has also directed the District Collector to ensure all necessary medical treatment to the injured pilgrims.