Seven Die in India’s Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims in Road Crash

Seven Die in India’s Gujarat After Car Mows Down Pilgrims in Road Crash

According to media reports, the group of devotees was heading from the city of Dahod to visit the Ambaji temple for the 'Bhadarvi Poonam Mela', an annual... 02.09.2022

A speeding car mowed down a group of pilgrims heading towards Ambaji Temple in the Banaskantha district of the Indian state of Gujarat, leaving seven of them dead and six critically injured.According to the state police, the pilgrims were hit on the highway adjacent to Krishnapur Village in the state's Aravalli District.State Chief Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured persons.An official statement from his office said that he has also directed the District Collector to ensure all necessary medical treatment to the injured pilgrims.

