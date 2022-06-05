https://sputniknews.com/20220605/at-least-25-people-killed-in-pilgrim-bus-crash-in-india---reports-1096037608.html

At Least 25 People Killed in Pilgrim Bus Crash in India - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 25 people were killed as a pilgrim bus fell into a gorge in India's northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, local media reported. 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

According to India Today, the bus carrying 28 pilgrims was traveling from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to the holy city of Yamunotri in the Himalayas, when it suddenly fell into the gorge.At the moment, the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting a rescue operation at the scene, the news agency reported. The local authorities launched an investigation into the accident.Indian Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly expressed his deep condolences over the death of the pilgrims.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the payment of compensation worth 200,000 rupees ($2,500) to families of the victims, and 50,000 rupees ($644) to those injured, according to the news agency.

