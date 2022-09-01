https://sputniknews.com/20220901/us-prosecutors-say-suspect-in-dutch-soldiers-shooting-in-indiana-charged-with-murder-1100282675.html

US Prosecutors Say Suspect in Dutch Soldiers Shooting in Indiana Charged With Murder

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The man suspected in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers in the US state of Indiana has been charged with murder and attempted murder... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

The three members of the Dutch Commando Corps were shot last weekend outside their hotel where they resided to undergo training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. The incident prompted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to offer condolences to his Dutch counterpart Kaja Ollongren.Duncan, 22, is alleged to have shot the soldiers after bumping into each other on the street in an area known for its bar and drinking scene, Assistant Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey said on Thursday during a news conference.Both of the surviving Dutch soldiers are expected to make full recoveries, with one of them having already returned to the Netherlands, Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams said.

