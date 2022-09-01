https://sputniknews.com/20220901/two-ex-trump-lawyers-to-appear-before-federal-grand-jury-about-january-6-events-reports-suggest-1100281619.html

Two Ex-Trump Lawyers to Appear Before Federal Grand Jury About January 6 Events, Reports Suggest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two former lawyers for ex-US President Donald Trump are expected to go before a federal grand jury that is investigating the events at... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

The move to subpoena the two has signaled an even more dramatic escalation in the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6 events than previously known, the report said.Cipollone previously appeared before the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events and had an extended closed-door interview. The Select Committee aired some of those exchanged during two of the panel’s recent public hearings.Cipollone and Philbin have already agreed to and taken part in interviews with the FBI regarding how Trump handled allegedly classified documents, according to reports.

