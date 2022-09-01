https://sputniknews.com/20220901/reagan-in-letter-to-adviser-massie-talked-about-chemistry-with-gorbachev-in-first-summit-1100289751.html

Reagan in Letter to Adviser Massie Talked About Chemistry With Gorbachev in First Summit

Reagan in Letter to Adviser Massie Talked About Chemistry With Gorbachev in First Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Ronald Reagan in a letter to his adviser Suzanne Massie shared that there was chemistry between him and the late... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T23:50+0000

2022-09-01T23:50+0000

2022-09-01T23:48+0000

world

mikhail gorbachev

ronald reagan

suzanne massie

letter

us

soviet union

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100194006_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd824d4af25b4711bc37811c640bebf.jpg

The original correspondence were provided to Sputnik by Massie’s representative in Russia, Balthasar Schaldenbrand."Thank you very much for your warm letter, your good wishes and your generous words. I was pleased to hear your views on the summit and the 'man in the street,'" Reagan said in the letter. The letter is dated February 10, 1986, and was made public for the very first time on Thursday."Incidentally, twice in our private conversation he invoked the name of God and once cited a bible verse," Reagan shared in the letter. "This has stuck in my mind and stays a nagging question that won’t go away. I hope nothing comes up to interfere with our next meeting, which I hope will be in June."The archive consists of 14 letters that Massie decided to make public. Another letter is dated June 10, 1988 and is written to her by Reagan after the Summit with Gorbachev in Moscow.Massie operated as an unofficial adviser to Reagan as a backchannel to the Soviet Union from 1984-1988. During her service, Massie shared with Reagan her extensive knowledge of Russian culture and people, helped him prepare for the meetings with Gorbachev and contributed to ending of the Cold War between the two countries. She famously taught Reagan the Russian proverb, "trust but verify," which he repeatedly used during missile treaty talks with Gorbachev.Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. He will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

soviet union

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mikhail gorbachev, ronald reagan, suzanne massie, letter, us, soviet union, russia