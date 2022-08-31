https://sputniknews.com/20220831/students-in-india-tie-math-teacher-staff-to-a-tree-thrash-them-for-giving-poor-score-1100220113.html
Students in India Tie Math Teacher, Staff to a Tree, Thrash Them for Giving Poor Score
Students in India Tie Math Teacher, Staff to a Tree, Thrash Them for Giving Poor Score
Mathematics is considered “the most loathed subject” in elementary and secondary schools, a study published by Princeton’s Educational Testing Service says... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
Mathematics is considered “the most loathed subject” in elementary and secondary schools, a study published by Princeton’s Educational Testing Service says. But sometimes, hatred of math can cross the line.
A number of students in India's Jharkhand state tied their mathematics teacher and two school staff members to a tree
and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores, leading to their failure in exams.
The ninth-graders belonged to a government-run Scheduled Tribe Residential School, located in the Dumka district, where the alleged incident
occurred on Monday.
In a video posted on social media, the agitated students, wearing school uniforms, can be heard saying in Hindi: “We want this video to go viral, let the whole world know about it. A total of 11 students failed because of them [the ones tied to the tree].”
School officials, however, rescued the teacher
and staff. Later, police reached the scene, but the school management opted not to file a police complaint in the matter.
According to a local media report, 11 of the 36 students failed in the practical examination. When students asked the teacher about the reason for their low marks or requested to see their examination sheets, the teacher refused. Thereafter, the students tied the staff up for uploading the exam scorecard without sharing the details.