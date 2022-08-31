PNG Seeks Pact with Australia & ‘Potentially' New Zealand on ‘All Security Aspects in the Region’
© Photo : Australian Government imageA PLA-N Luyang-class guided missile destroyer (left) and a PLA-N Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel leave the Torres Strait and enter the Coral Sea on 18 February 2022.
© Photo : Australian Government image
Tensions have grown in the Pacific islands after China struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April 2022, with former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling the alleged construction of a Chinese naval base on the islands a "red line" for Canberra and Washington.
Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko has revealed his country hopes to negotiate a security treaty with Australia to build a deeper defense relationship.
"There were discussions of a treaty going forward between our countries to ensure we are all on the same page when it comes to security in the region. And it will also make us connected in all aspects of anything that might arise now or into the future," PNG Foreign Minister was quoted by ABC as saying.
According to the FM, the mulled pact would cover “all security aspects in the region," adding:
"I would say New Zealand would be a major part of it as well, in our region. It would be a joint treaty to work on security. A treaty between our traditional partners in the region will just help give security to all countries."
No clarity has been offered yet as to whether the treaty would be a binding one or some sort of a broader informal agreement.
"[This] has yet to be confirmed and finalised, it still has to go through the appropriate procedures and departments like Defense, like the Prime Ministers' [department] and others to come to a complete understanding of that arrangement. It's all not in black and white yet. But it was put on the table and it's something that will be considered and taken forward into the future."
According to the FM, the two countries would discuss the proposal at the PNG-Australia Ministerial Forum scheduled for November in Canberra.
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles also confirmed on ABC radio that his country’s closest northern neighbour had proposed a security treaty between the two countries, saying:
"We have been making it really clear we want to be as close to PNG as we can be. We want to build on the already close military to military relationship that we have with Papua New Guinea, which we see as one of the most important military to military relationships that we have."
Richard Marles indicated that the expanded Lombrum naval base on PNG would be a key asset for military forces in both countries. Last year, an Australian company was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to redevelop the base on Manus Island, worth an estimated $175 million. At the time, Commander of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF), Major General Toropo said China's growing presence in the region presented "a challenge" for PNG. However, his comments about China were quickly dismissed by James Marape, PNG Prime Minister.
"I do not perceive China as a security threat, but rather as an important development, investment and trade partner with shared values conducted under mutual friendship and understanding," Marape said.
Australia has also penned an agreement to partially fund the rebuilding of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force air wing.
When asked about the mulled security pact with PNG, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasies that there had only been "very, very early discussions" with Justin Tkatchenko.
"We obviously … discussed some of the items contemplated under [our partnership], which include discussions about security, but we have a long way to go. It's a new government, and we want a list of what Papua New Guinea's priorities are," she said, referencing the newly elected PNG government under PM James Marape.
Pacific Challenges
Talk of a pact comes amid increasing tensions in the Pacific islands after China signed a security treaty in April with the Solomon Islands, which has maritime borders with PNG and Australia.
Despite the Chinese Foreign Ministry repeatedly denying it has any intentions to set up a military base on the islands, the US and Australia have voiced their concerns regarding the issue.
Some analysts cited by ABC suggested that talk of a security pact between Port Moresby, Canberra and, possibly, Wellington, was triggered by increasing anxiety about the implications of the Solomon Islands-China security deal “on PNG’s doorstep".
China also singed 52 bilateral economic-focused "cooperation outcomes" during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's to more than a dozen Pacific nations in May and June. The moves prompted the US and its allies to announce the 'Partners in the Blue Pacific' initiative in June amid steps to counter China's increasing presence in the region.
PNG’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko brushed off suggestions that a new defense agreement with Australia might stir anger in Beijing, or the Solomon Islands, saying:
"That's our sovereign right to work with treaties with anybody that we feel is appropriate and we feel is right and for the good of the country. For us, the last thing we want to do is cause problems and issues between our friends. China is a strong economic partner and friend to Papua New Guinea and we will continue with that relationship," he told the ABC.