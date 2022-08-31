https://sputniknews.com/20220831/justice-dept-unnecessary-special-master-in-trump-mar-a-lago-case-would-significantly-harm-gov-1100201533.html

Justice Dept: ‘Unnecessary’ Special Master in Trump Mar-a-Lago Case Would 'Significantly Harm' Gov

Last week, Trump's legal team asked the court to appoint a third party to examine some of the records that the FBI had obtained from the raid at his Florida...

In response to the former president Donald Trump's lawsuit asking for the appointment of a special master to examine documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department late Tuesday filed its response in court.The DOJ stated Trump should not be permitted to intervene in the federal investigation that resulted in the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and that the case should not have a "special master" appointed.The agency added that the special master's appointment would be "particularly inappropriate" because the former president's claim that review of these materials by staff members within the Executive Branch raises any such privilege concerns is barred by binding Supreme Court precedent.Trump lacks authority over presidential records, according to the Justice Department, because they are regarded as government property and don't belong to him. The DOJ petition says that "[t]he United States" has "complete ownership, possession, and control" of them, as specified by the Presidential Records Act.In turn, Trump has contended that some of the records that were seized earlier this month contain information that is protected by privilege, including executive privilege, and that his constitutional rights have been infringed. Judge Aileen Cannon, who has previously stated she is likely to accept Trump's request for third party scrutiny of materials the FBI confiscated Mar-a-Lago, ordered the Justice Department to file the brief earlier.Since the search on August 8, some previously confidential court files the DOJ made to get the warrant have been partially made public. The search was related to a DOJ investigation into alleged breaches of the Espionage Act, criminal mismanagement of federal records, and obstruction of justice, according to the redacted materials. In 15 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives in January, 184 documents were determined to have classified marks, some of which were identified as very sensitive government records, according to an FBI affidavit made public last week.

