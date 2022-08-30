https://sputniknews.com/20220830/anti-trump-fbi-official-reportedly-forced-out-amid-charges-of-bias-mishandling-hunter-biden-probe-1100144931.html

Anti-Trump FBI Official Reportedly Forced Out Amid Charges of Bias, Mishandling Hunter Biden Probe

According to the Washington Times, assistant special agent in charge Timothy Thibault was forced to step down and was escorted out of FBI headquarters by multiple agents on Friday. Though he was a longtime veteran of the FBI, Thibault had been on leave for over a month.As the lead investigator of the FBI’s Hunter Biden probe, Thibault made waves by retweeting messages that were highly critical of President Donald Trump, including a Washington Post piece that called on then-Attorney General William Barr to prosecute the former president more harshly. Thibault invited further ire by amplifying a tweet by the ‘Lincoln Project' labeling Trump “a psychologically broken, embittered and deeply unhappy man.”Former agents accused Thibault and other high-ranking FBI officials of playing favorites, reportedly telling the Times that under his watch, the FBI initiated a political “purge” to force out agents who attended the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021.Amid the uproar, Trump himself responded on his Truth Social website, singling out Thibault as the man responsible for the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate last week:Writing on Monday, the former president added: “The “Special Agent” In Charge of the unprecedented and unnecessary Raid and Break In of Mar-a-Lago, who concealed the partisan nature of evidence to secure the FBI’s approval to open an investigation into the 45th President in the first place, was also involved in the hiding and suppressing from the Public and the Media, the “Laptop from Hell,” the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, and so much more!”

