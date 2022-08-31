https://sputniknews.com/20220831/democrats-avoid-biden-as-he-attempts-to-rally-midterm-support-1100192961.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City (who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91) to discuss New York City’s shelter system’s inability to cope with the recent influx of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the danger faced by migrants who make the journey to New York and are unable to find shelter, the inhumanity of the immigration system and existing shelter systems that refuse to shelter people who are homeless in New York, and how war and imperialism are pushing these migrants to come to the US in the first place.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Radio Kawsachun Coca to discuss the ongoing trial of Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner and the political motivations behind this prosecution, the program of austerity and neoliberalization brought about by former President Mauricio Macri and the IMF and what the right-wing threatens to impose should they be brought back to power, the severe inflation crushing working and poor people in Argentina, and Argentina’s place in regional politics as Latin America experiences a surge in progressive movements.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a disinformation campaign based in the US taken down by Meta* and Twitter that attempted to influence Central Asian and Middle Eastern users’ opinions on Russia, Iran, and China, the crypto lobby and Texas officials’ attempts to attract large cryptocurrency miners who use immense amounts of power to the state after its struggles with keeping its electricity grid operational, and serious privacy and security issues at Twitter recently revealed by a whistleblower.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt in a thinly veiled attempt to stir up votes for Democrats in the upcoming midterms, the continuation of corporal punishment in a Missouri school district and what it reveals about the punitive attitude toward children in the US, why a revolutionary movement will require organization and public education.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Meta is banned in Russia over extremist activitiesThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

