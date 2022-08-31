https://sputniknews.com/20220831/a-look-into-the-vostok-2022-military-drills-1100226508.html

A Look Into the Vostok 2022 Military Drills

A Look Into the Vostok 2022 Military Drills

The Vostok 2022 military drills have kicked off in the Russian Far East. On September 1-7, over 50,000 troops from more than 10 countries will participate in... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T14:36+0000

2022-08-31T14:36+0000

2022-08-31T14:38+0000

military

military exercises

infographic

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100226299_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_301b1e322c9710dbd04aa227646624ea.png

The Vostok 2022 military drills are being carried out under the supervision of the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.The aim of the maneuvers is to help commanders and soldiers improve their skills in repelling aggression and boost their preparedness level.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more about the participants.

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military exercises, инфографика, infographic, russia