A Look Into the Vostok 2022 Military Drills
The Vostok 2022 military drills have kicked off in the Russian Far East. On September 1-7, over 50,000 troops from more than 10 countries will participate in...
The Vostok 2022 military drills are being carried out under the supervision of the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.The aim of the maneuvers is to help commanders and soldiers improve their skills in repelling aggression and boost their preparedness level.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more about the participants.
14:36 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 14:38 GMT 31.08.2022)
The Vostok 2022 military drills have kicked off in the Russian Far East. On September 1-7, over 50,000 troops from more than 10 countries will participate in the drills in seven regions of Russia’s Eastern Military District.
The Vostok 2022 military drills are being carried out under the supervision of the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
The aim of the maneuvers is to help commanders and soldiers improve their skills in repelling aggression and boost their preparedness level.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more about the participants.