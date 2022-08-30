https://sputniknews.com/20220830/vatican-says-pope-francis-statements-on-ukraine-should-not-be-taken-as-political-position-1100183533.html

Vatican Says Pope Francis' Statements on Ukraine Should Not Be Taken as Political Position

The Pope and other representatives of the Vatican have made numerous statements regarding the hostilities in Ukraine. The purpose of these statements is to "invite pastors and the faithful to prayer" to rebuild peace, according to the Holy See."In this regard, it is reiterated that the Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue should be interpreted as a voice raised in defence of human life and the values associated with it, and not as a political stance..." the Holy See said in a statement.Pope Francis, during the weekly general audience last week, referred to the death of Russian journalist Darya Dugina as an example of "the madness of war" and the "innocents" who pay its price. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the diplomatic mission of the Holy See to Ukraine to express dissatisfaction with the prayer for Dugina, who was a vocal supporter of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The ministry urged Pope Francis to avoid "unfair statements that cause disappointment in Ukrainian society" in the future.Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion, and that the car bombing was prepared by the Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.

