Dugina's Murder Planned By One More Member of Ukrainian Sabotage Group: FSB
Dugina's Murder Planned By One More Member of Ukrainian Sabotage Group: FSB
Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian intelligence service was behind the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, who was...
The murder of journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina was planned in Moscow by Natalia Vovk and another member of the Ukrainian sabotage group, who left Russia the day before the bombing, the FSB said. The FSB said that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with fake car license plates and documents in the name of a real citizen of Kazakhstan, Yulia Zaiko, and worked with Vovk in assembling an explosive device in a rented garage in the south-west of Moscow.Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.
06:53 GMT 29.08.2022 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 29.08.2022)
Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian intelligence service was behind the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed on the evening of 20 August in a car explosion on the Mozhaisk highway in Moscow's Odintsovo district.
The murder of journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina was planned in Moscow by Natalia Vovk and another member of the Ukrainian sabotage group, who left Russia the day before the bombing, the FSB said.
"In the course of our investigation, it was established that Darya Dugina's murder was arranged in Moscow by Natalia Vovk and another member of the Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist group, a citizen of Ukraine, Bogdan Petrovich Tsyganenko, who was born in 1978 and who arrived in Russia via Estonia on 30 July 2022 and left Russia the day before Darya Dugina was blown up," the FSB said.
The FSB said that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with fake car license plates and documents in the name of a real citizen of Kazakhstan, Yulia Zaiko, and worked with Vovk in assembling an explosive device in a rented garage in the south-west of Moscow.
Dugina
, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.