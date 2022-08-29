https://sputniknews.com/20220829/duginas-murder-planned-by-one-more-member-of-ukrainian-sabotage-group-fsb-1100103569.html

Dugina's Murder Planned By One More Member of Ukrainian Sabotage Group: FSB

The murder of journalist and political scientist Darya Dugina was planned in Moscow by Natalia Vovk and another member of the Ukrainian sabotage group, who left Russia the day before the bombing, the FSB said. The FSB said that Tsyganenko provided Vovk with fake car license plates and documents in the name of a real citizen of Kazakhstan, Yulia Zaiko, and worked with Vovk in assembling an explosive device in a rented garage in the south-west of Moscow.Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.

